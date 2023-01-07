Strs Ohio Sells 4,951 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Allstate worth $18,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 20.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate Trading Up 1.5 %

ALL stock opened at $141.37 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.33 and its 200-day moving average is $127.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.