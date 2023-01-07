Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 25,513 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $64,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Equinix by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Equinix by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. TD Securities lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX opened at $673.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $783.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $639.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

