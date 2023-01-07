Veriti Management LLC Acquires 2,145 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.64.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

