Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $16.50 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 226,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,504,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.40% of MSC Industrial Direct as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

