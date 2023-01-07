Financial Insights Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $159.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

