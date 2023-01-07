Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.52.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $217.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.69. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $410.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

