Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 383,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,112,000 after purchasing an additional 124,833 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $221.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.74 and its 200-day moving average is $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.42.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

