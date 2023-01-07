IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Visa by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $217.75 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.19 and its 200 day moving average is $202.69. The stock has a market cap of $410.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.52.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

