Westwood Management Corp IL Has $7.23 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 3.1 %

V opened at $217.75 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $410.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

