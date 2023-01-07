Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Visa by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.52.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $217.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.69.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

