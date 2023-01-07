Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.5% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $70,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 177,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.52.

V stock opened at $217.75 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $410.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

