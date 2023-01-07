Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $22,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

