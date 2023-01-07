Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 12.1% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $546,298,000 after acquiring an additional 298,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $217.75 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.69. The stock has a market cap of $410.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.52.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

