B&D White Capital Company LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $217.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day moving average is $202.69. The stock has a market cap of $410.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.52.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

