San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.2% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.