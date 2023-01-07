The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $159.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

