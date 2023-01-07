Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 106,900 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,602,490,000 after acquiring an additional 923,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.