Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 3,172 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,681,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 2.9 %

NEM stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

