Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases 1,069 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

