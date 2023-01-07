Northstar Group Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,558 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 219,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

