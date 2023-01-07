F3Logic LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

F3Logic LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $159.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

