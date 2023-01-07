AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,290 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 2.96% of AnaptysBio worth $21,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.9% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 4.1% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $34,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $660.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.08.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

