Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.46% of Travere Therapeutics worth $22,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 299,700 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 247,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 34,809 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,134,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,776,000 after buying an additional 684,503 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $369,000.

TVTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $116,718.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $116,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at $372,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

