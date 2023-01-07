Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 183.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.14% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $22,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,780,000 after acquiring an additional 136,521 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,634 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,062. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of ELF opened at $58.05 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 92.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

