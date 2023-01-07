Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 67,674 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9,438.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,674 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $26,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 144,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $441.94 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.55.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

