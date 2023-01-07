Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 3,134 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $23,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,715,000 after buying an additional 228,867 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,949,000 after buying an additional 618,955 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $163.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.56.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.