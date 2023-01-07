Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 857,150.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,573 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $24,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

