Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.91.

Shares of GD stock opened at $248.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.51. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

