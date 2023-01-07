Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $28.25 Million Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 52,221 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $28,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $246.27.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $381,235.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,696.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 11,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $381,235.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,696.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 102,743 shares of company stock worth $4,896,318 and have sold 383,048 shares worth $15,951,117. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.