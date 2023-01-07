Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 591,788 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,687,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,788 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $26,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

