Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 63,333 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,333 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $24,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $253.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.79 and a 200-day moving average of $217.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $254.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

