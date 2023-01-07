The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,554 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.45% of Western Union worth $23,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Western Union during the second quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 460.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

NYSE:WU opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

