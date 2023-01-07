Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $24,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 59.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,088,000 after purchasing an additional 968,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 98.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,618,000 after purchasing an additional 746,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after buying an additional 676,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $164.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

