Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 10,674 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $27,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,711,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,043,000 after acquiring an additional 82,074 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,484,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

VeriSign Price Performance

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $3,041,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,648,794.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,896,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,983 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,088. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $205.31 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $242.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.