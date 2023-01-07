Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 171.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,483 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,557 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $34,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Insider Activity

Autodesk Price Performance

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $447,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $187.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.81 and its 200 day moving average is $199.21. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $274.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

