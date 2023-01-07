Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $35.18 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $35,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after buying an additional 195,172 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,788,000 after purchasing an additional 212,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,778,000 after purchasing an additional 51,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.70. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.