Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,913,000 after acquiring an additional 543,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 154.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $154.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $129.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.04 and its 200 day moving average is $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

