Veriti Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after buying an additional 3,878,590 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

