Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 10,373 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $77.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.61.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

