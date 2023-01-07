Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,002 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Motors by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Motors by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after buying an additional 6,290,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in General Motors by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after buying an additional 4,528,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,013,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

