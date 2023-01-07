Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 80.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 869.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.0 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $873.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $901.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $862.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.66 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,275.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,322.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.