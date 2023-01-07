KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KLA were worth $21,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $397.59 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.52. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.53.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.