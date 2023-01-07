Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,350 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $28,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 903,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

