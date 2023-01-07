Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 11,962 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $77,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

Insider Activity at Cigna

Cigna Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $302.68 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $213.16 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.98 and its 200-day moving average is $297.38. The company has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.