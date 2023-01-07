Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,641 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 424,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,194,000 after buying an additional 1,849,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,974 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,166,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,163,000 after acquiring an additional 409,391 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,587 shares of company stock worth $10,101,442. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

