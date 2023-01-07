Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 18,843 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,843 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after buying an additional 52,508 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

NYSE:TSM opened at $78.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $404.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

