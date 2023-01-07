Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,326,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,089.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,522,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,218,000 after buying an additional 3,465,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

