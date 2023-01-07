Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $153.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.36.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.