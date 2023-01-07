Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $608,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL stock opened at $149.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.31.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

