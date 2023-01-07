IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $128.36 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average of $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

